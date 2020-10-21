Train transporting military tanks spotted in Hermon

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - People driving along Route 2 in Hermon Wednesday morning may have thought a military invasion was being prepared.

We are happy to report that is not the case.

These tanks could be seen on a train at Northern Maine Junction this morning.

According to the Maine National Guard, these howitzers are being moved out of Maine.

They were being stored under a contract with the federal government.

The tanks are headed to Presque Isle and will then be moved to an unknown location.

