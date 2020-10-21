Advertisement

Train transporting military tanks spotted in Hermon

Don’t worry. This is not an invasion.
People driving along Route 2 in Hermon Wednesday morning may have thought a military invasion was being prepared.
People driving along Route 2 in Hermon Wednesday morning may have thought a military invasion was being prepared.(WABI)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - People driving along Route 2 in Hermon Wednesday morning may have thought a military invasion was being prepared.

We are happy to report that is not the case.

These tanks could be seen on a train at Northern Maine Junction this morning.

According to the Maine National Guard, these howitzers are being moved out of Maine.

They were being stored under a contract with the federal government.

The tanks are headed to Presque Isle and will then be moved to an unknown location.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Manna Ministries handed out boxes of food Wednesday

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Ryan Munn
Each box contained twenty-two pounds of food

News

Milo PD looking for robbery suspect

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
Authorities are looking for 27-year-old James Eberhart of Hudson and Milo.

Politics

Senate Democratic leaders call on Maine Republicans to stop campaign tactics

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Allegra Zamore
They are asking them to end the use of fake news websites and campaign mailers funded by the GOP.

News

UMaine holds virtual Engineering Job Fair

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
For the last 22 years, The University of Maine Career Center and College of Engineering have partnered for 22 years to connect students with employers at the annual Engineering Job Fair. That tradition continued today, as the job fair was held virtually.

Latest News

News

Maine Climate Council meets virtually on Climate Action Plan

Updated: 1 hours ago
The council is responsible for integrating and prioritizing which strategies to move forward in the State’s Climate Action Plan. Today’s meeting discussed the first-draft, detailed outline of the plan.

News

Maine unemployment dips to 6.1%

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The state’s unemployment rate was 10.6% in April and it has gradually recovered since.

Coronavirus

Pastor expresses sadness over COVID-19 outbreak linked to Waldo County church

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
There is concern the number of cases in Waldo County could increase significantly over the coming days.

News

MDI Biological Laboratory awarded $3.14 million grant for kidney research

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brittany McHatten
The group is studying the development of artificial kidney tissue

News

Fire destroys home in Machiasport

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Roof caving in when fire fighters first arrived a scene of house fire in Machiasport

News

Bangor Y employee tests positive, some students in quarantine

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
15 Bangor public school students are now out of school for a 14-day quarantine.