Advertisement

Senators Collins, King divided on stimulus package vote

Package out of Senate failed to get 60 votes needed for passage.
As negotiations continue on Capitol Hill about a second COVID relief bill, both of Maine’s Senators are weighing in on the estimated $500M package.
As negotiations continue on Capitol Hill about a second COVID relief bill, both of Maine’s Senators are weighing in on the estimated $500M package.(WAGM)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A scaled down COVID relief bill has failed in the US Senate.

The vote Wednesday afternoon was 51-44, short of the 60 votes needed to advance.

Both of Maine’s Senators are weighing in on the stimulus package.

Senator Susan Collins says she was briefed by the White House Chief of Staff Wednesday afternoon and voted for the $500B package.

“So, the question really is can everyone put aside partisan politics and the fact that we have an election coming up very soon and work together to provide much-needed relief to the American people,” Collins said. “That’s my goal, and I think the sooner the better.”

Senator Angus King said he voted against the bill.

In a statement, he said in part...

“It is tempting to vote yes and do a little good, but I fear that my GOP colleagues would view this as a checking of a box, and argue that no further relief is required. Nothing would be further from the truth – for the sake of millions of Americans across the nation, we need a better bill.”

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Hermon ice cream shop teaming up with Bangor sports bar to offer menu staples

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
This winter, Maine Scoop will start offering food from Hero's.

News

Maine CDC links 46 COVID-19 cases to Waldo County church

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Courtney Cortright
Dr. Shah said there is concern the number of cases in Waldo County could increase significantly over the coming days.

News

Local retail stores expected to look different this holiday shopping season

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ryan Munn
Store owners are encouraging folks to shop early this year.

News

Political Sign in Machias Vandalized

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WABI News Desk
They say it happened some time overnight.

Latest News

News

Maine Discovery Museum launching ‘Discovery Kits’

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The Maine Discovery Museum is launching 'Discovery Kits.'

News

A ribbon cutting was held at the Stephen B. Mooers Village in Bangor Wednesday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ryan Munn
It marked the official opening of the housing complex

News

Manna Ministries handed out boxes of food Wednesday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ryan Munn
Each box contained twenty-two pounds of food

News

Milo PD looking for robbery suspect

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
Authorities are looking for 27-year-old James Eberhart of Hudson and Milo.

News

Train transporting military tanks spotted in Hermon

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
People driving along Route 2 in Hermon Wednesday morning may have thought a military invasion was being prepared.

Politics

Senate Democratic leaders call on Maine Republicans to stop campaign tactics

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Allegra Zamore
They are asking them to end the use of fake news websites and campaign mailers funded by the GOP.