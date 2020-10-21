Senators Collins, King divided on stimulus package vote

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A scaled down COVID relief bill has failed in the US Senate.

The vote Wednesday afternoon was 51-44, short of the 60 votes needed to advance.

Both of Maine’s Senators are weighing in on the stimulus package.

Senator Susan Collins says she was briefed by the White House Chief of Staff Wednesday afternoon and voted for the $500B package.

“So, the question really is can everyone put aside partisan politics and the fact that we have an election coming up very soon and work together to provide much-needed relief to the American people,” Collins said. “That’s my goal, and I think the sooner the better.”

Senator Angus King said he voted against the bill.

In a statement, he said in part...

“It is tempting to vote yes and do a little good, but I fear that my GOP colleagues would view this as a checking of a box, and argue that no further relief is required. Nothing would be further from the truth – for the sake of millions of Americans across the nation, we need a better bill.”

