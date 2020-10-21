Advertisement

Local retail stores expected to look different this holiday shopping season

Store owners are encouraging folks to shop early this year
Store owners are encouraging folks to shop early this year to spread out the season
(WABI)
By Ryan Munn
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The busy season is set to begin for retail stores across the state.

But there questions about what holiday shopping will look like this year.

The Kennebec Valley Chamber of Commerce hosted a virtual discussion Wednesday about the issue.

Store owners are encouraging folks to shop early this year to spread out the season.

Masks will also be required in stores, as well as social distancing and crowd control.

“Practice patience, practice kindness but certainly wear your mask as well. Whether or not you agree with it or not, it’s what we need to do to get through this pandemic. It’s what we need to do to make sure businesses stay open and operationally. So, let’s all take this seriously,” said Curtis Picard, President/CEO of Retail Association of Maine.

“We encourage our staff and also our customers to be safe and well get through this, we’re going to get through it,” says John Reny, President of Reny’s Department Stores.

Online shopping will also likely increase this year.

Local business owners say another option customers should take advantage of is curbside pickup, if possible.

