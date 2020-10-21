Portland to license more pot businesses than previously planned

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Portland will allow more marijuana businesses to operate in the city than previously planned, voting Monday night to no longer cap the total number of marijuana businesses at 20.

The city council decided to award licenses to most of the qualified businesses that already applied, meaning 34 businesses could receive approval from the city.

The new plan would do away with the city’s so-called ‘matrix,’ a complicated scoring system to determine which businesses would receive priority in getting licenses.

The city initially planned to favor local businesses but they were sued by Wellness Connection of Maine, which is based in Delaware, saying that was unconstitutional.

This decision lays the groundwork for the city to begin issuing licenses, allowing Portland retailers to get in on what’s already been a lucrative business.

A spokesperson for the city says measures passed during Monday night’s meeting will take effect in 30 days.

