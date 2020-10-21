Political Sign in Machias Vandalized

MACHIAS, Maine (WABI) - A political sign in Machias was vandalized, and police are asking for help from the public to find out who’s responsible.

Police say someone spray painted vulgar words on a large trump-pence sign at the intersection of Dublin & Harwood Streets.

They say it happened some time overnight.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call 255-8558.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.