Political Sign in Machias Vandalized
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MACHIAS, Maine (WABI) - A political sign in Machias was vandalized, and police are asking for help from the public to find out who’s responsible.
Police say someone spray painted vulgar words on a large trump-pence sign at the intersection of Dublin & Harwood Streets.
They say it happened some time overnight.
If you have any information, you’re asked to call 255-8558.
