Advertisement

Pastor expresses sadness over COVID-19 outbreak linked to Waldo County church

There is concern the number of cases in Waldo County could increase significantly over the coming days.
(Emily Tadlock)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKS, Maine (WMTW) - The pastor of a Waldo County church where a COVID-19 outbreak is linked to more than 40 cases of the virus issued a statement Wednesday on the situation.

Brooks Pentecostal Church is working with the Maine CDC to monitor cases associated with the church community and...

Posted by Brooks Pentecostal Church on Tuesday, October 20, 2020

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention has said there are at least 42 cases of coronavirus linked to the outbreak at the Brooks Pentecostal Church.

Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah said the cases are linked to a fellowship gathering at the church from Oct. 2 to Oct 4. Shah said 100 to 150 people attended the fellowship gathering. Masks were available but not readily used, Shah said.

“I would like to express sadness over the resulting sickness that has been spread by the virus. Our church has been following quarantine measures since before any positive tests were reported,” church pastor M.W. Shaw said.

There is concern the number of cases in Waldo County could increase significantly over the coming days.

“We understand the fear and frustration some have felt. We are confident at this time that there have been no hospitalizations and, more importantly, no deaths,” Shaw said.

The Lighthouse Christian Academy, which shares the property with the church, has seven cases of the virus.

Shah said there are other cases in Waldo County linked to the church outbreak.

He said an employee at Bayview Manor in Searsport has tested positive for the virus. The facility is now conducting universal testing of all residents and employees.

Shah said there are cases at four area schools that are also linked to the church outbreak. He said the Maine CDC is working with the schools to determine who had close contact with the patients.

Shah said the Maine CDC is working with area health care providers to expanded testing in the area. He urged Mainers to wear masks, socially distance and stay home if not feeling well.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Next up in hunt for COVID-19 vaccine: Testing shots in kids

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Multiple vaccine candidates are in final-stage studies in tens of thousands of adults, and scientists are hopeful that the next few months will bring evidence that at least some of them are safe and effective enough for widespread use.

Coronavirus

9 low-cost ways to make virtual learning easier for kids

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kimberly Palmer, NerdWallet
These items, all under $15, can help make distance learning more appealing to even the youngest learners.

Coronavirus

Maine CDC reports 50 new cases of coronavirus

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Coronavirus cases in the state have surpassed 6,000.

National

Disneyland may not reopen until spring 2021 under COVID guidelines in Calif.

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
Major theme parks strongly objected to the state’s restrictions, saying they could safely operate even with thousands of people in attendance.

Latest News

National

Disneyland may not reopen until spring 2021 under COVID guidelines in Calif.

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
Major theme parks strongly objected to the state’s restrictions, saying they could safely operate even with thousands of people in attendance.

Coronavirus

California will allow fans at pro sports but not Disneyland

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
California will let fans back in outdoor stadiums for pro sporting events in counties with low coronavirus infection rates but isn’t ready to allow Disneyland and other major theme parks to reopen, the state’s top health official said Tuesday.

Coronavirus

Maine CDC says Waldo County outbreak increases to 42 coronavirus cases

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Morgan Sturdivant
State officials are closely watching a coronavirus outbreak in Waldo County that started at a church in Brooks.

Coronavirus

Leaders in US, Europe divided on response to surging virus

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
New virus cases in the U.S. have surged in recent weeks from a daily average of about 42,000 in early October to about 58,000 — the highest level since late July.

Coronavirus

Older workers face higher unemployment amid virus pandemic

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
For the first time in nearly 50 years, older workers face higher unemployment than their midcareer worker counterparts, according to a study released Tuesday by the New School university in New York City.

Coronavirus

More than half of U.S. states are reporting a rise in new COVID-19 infections

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
More than half of U.S. states are reporting a rise in new infections in what some say is the dreaded fall surge.