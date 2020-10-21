Pastor expresses sadness over COVID-19 outbreak linked to Waldo County church

BROOKS, Maine (WMTW) - The pastor of a Waldo County church where a COVID-19 outbreak is linked to more than 40 cases of the virus issued a statement Wednesday on the situation.

Brooks Pentecostal Church is working with the Maine CDC to monitor cases associated with the church community and... Posted by Brooks Pentecostal Church on Tuesday, October 20, 2020

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention has said there are at least 42 cases of coronavirus linked to the outbreak at the Brooks Pentecostal Church.

Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah said the cases are linked to a fellowship gathering at the church from Oct. 2 to Oct 4. Shah said 100 to 150 people attended the fellowship gathering. Masks were available but not readily used, Shah said.

“I would like to express sadness over the resulting sickness that has been spread by the virus. Our church has been following quarantine measures since before any positive tests were reported,” church pastor M.W. Shaw said.

There is concern the number of cases in Waldo County could increase significantly over the coming days.

“We understand the fear and frustration some have felt. We are confident at this time that there have been no hospitalizations and, more importantly, no deaths,” Shaw said.

The Lighthouse Christian Academy, which shares the property with the church, has seven cases of the virus.

Shah said there are other cases in Waldo County linked to the church outbreak.

He said an employee at Bayview Manor in Searsport has tested positive for the virus. The facility is now conducting universal testing of all residents and employees.

Shah said there are cases at four area schools that are also linked to the church outbreak. He said the Maine CDC is working with the schools to determine who had close contact with the patients.

Shah said the Maine CDC is working with area health care providers to expanded testing in the area. He urged Mainers to wear masks, socially distance and stay home if not feeling well.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.