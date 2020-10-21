Advertisement

Orono man pleads not guilty in connection with defacing of LGBTQ painted barricades

Police say barricades painted with rainbow colors were defaced.
Paul Melanson
Paul Melanson(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -

An Orono man accused of spray-painting graffiti on barricades in Downtown Bangor last month has pleaded not guilty.

61-year-old Paul Melanson is charged with criminal mischief.

According to authorities, a truck that Melanson was in was seen on surveillance video.

Authorities say they used surveillance video to trace the truck used during the crimes back to Melanson.

Bangor Police consulted with the Attorney General’s office about the case.

Whether this incident will be considered a hate crime has not been determined.

