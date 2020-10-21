Officials to investigate cause of Bangor storage facility fire

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -We are learning more about a storage facility fire that broke out Tuesday evening in Bangor.

Officials have the fire is now under control and are looking for a cause.

Bangor Fire Chief, Tom Higgins, said, “Everyone knows what storage units look like they usually are packed right full of assorted products and everything. It’s a pretty good fire load in a building like this as long as it has the auction to get going.”

Several fire departments worked through thick smoke Tuesday night to get a fire under control at a storage facility on Union Street.

Bangor’s Fire Chief, Tom Higgins, said there are several buildings at Econo Storage of Maine.

“It appears the fire started somewhere in the middle which has made it difficult for our crews. They’ve had heavy fire in the center," Higgins added.

He said one building sustained smoke and heat damage.

“It’s a metal building and all-metal doors, so you don’t get easy access to them," Higgins explained.

While every fire is different, it always takes caution to keep everyone safe.

Higgins said, “The crews started On an aggressive internal attack cutting the doors getting in but the fire advanced quickly and got up overhead and a lot of heat in the roof so we started seeing deflection in the roof. The chiefs in charge of the fire decided to pull everyone out and use aerial to knock things down. Go through more of a defensive style tag for the safety of the firefighters.”

No one was hurt.

Chief Higgins said if they can’t pinpoint a cause, investigators with the Fire Marshal’s Office will be on scene Wednesday.

Crews are working on getting a fire at Econo Storage of Maine on Union Street under control. You can see this portion of Union Street is shut down to traffic. @WABI_TV5 pic.twitter.com/bHts2qdlnY — Courtney Cortright (@Cncortright) October 20, 2020

You can see firefighters through this thick smoke working to get this under control. @WABI_TV5 pic.twitter.com/WIQ7YKxV23 — Courtney Cortright (@Cncortright) October 20, 2020

