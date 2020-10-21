Advertisement

Mostly Cloudy Today, Scattered Showers Possible Especially North

By Todd Simcox
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 8:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure over the Great Lakes Region will pass north of Maine today, pulling a stalled cold front northward through Maine as a warm front today. This will keep us under mostly cloudy skies today with scattered showers possible for all locations, however, showers will again be most numerous over areas north of Bangor. Highs today will top off in the 50s to near 60°. As low pressure passes to our north, it will pull a cold front through the state early tonight. As the front comes through, we may see a few isolated showers early tonight otherwise once the front clears the state, we’ll start to see the clouds clearing out later tonight. Overnight lows will drop back to the mid-40s to low 50s.

High pressure will move into the area for the end of the week giving us some pleasant fall weather for Thursday and Friday. Thursday will feature partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the 50s to low 60s. Friday looks like a nice day overall. We’ll start the day with some clouds but as a warm front moves through the state, the clouds will push to our north and skies will brighten as we head into the afternoon. Temperatures on Friday will be in the 50s to near 60°. A cold front is forecast to cross the state Saturday. The front may bring a few showers with it on the way through but overall there isn’t much moisture with the front and therefore it looks like it will be more of a cloud producer than anything. Temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid-50s to low 60s. Cooler air will move in behind the front for Sunday. Sunday looks mostly sunny with temperatures only in the 40s to near 50° for highs.

Today: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible, especially north of Bangor. Highs between 51°-60°. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Isolated showers possible early then turning partly cloudy late. Lows between 46°-54°. Light and variable wind.

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs between 56°-64°. Northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Friday: Brightening skies. Highs in the 50s to near 60°.

Saturday: Variably cloudy. A few showers possible. Highs in the mid-50s to low 60s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the 40s to near 50°.

