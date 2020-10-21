Advertisement

Milo PD looking for robbery suspect

Authorities are looking for 27-year-old James Eberhart of Hudson and Milo.
Milo PD looking for robbery suspect
Milo PD looking for robbery suspect(WABI)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MILO, Maine (WABI) - Milo Police are asking for the public’s help in finding the man they believe robbed a store in Milo over the weekend.

Authorities are looking for 27-year-old James Eberhart of Hudson and Milo.

They say this photo was taken an hour before an armed robbery at LJ Express on Elm Street on Sunday.

According to authorities, a man armed with a knife, believed to be Eberhart, demanded money from the cashier.

He was wearing a dark hoodie and a face covering.

Police say a woman was seen outside waiting for him.

They say she has been found and arrested.

Anyone with information about where Eberhart may be is urged to call 564-3304.

