Milo PD looking for robbery suspect
Authorities are looking for 27-year-old James Eberhart of Hudson and Milo.
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MILO, Maine (WABI) - Milo Police are asking for the public’s help in finding the man they believe robbed a store in Milo over the weekend.
They say this photo was taken an hour before an armed robbery at LJ Express on Elm Street on Sunday.
According to authorities, a man armed with a knife, believed to be Eberhart, demanded money from the cashier.
He was wearing a dark hoodie and a face covering.
Police say a woman was seen outside waiting for him.
They say she has been found and arrested.
Anyone with information about where Eberhart may be is urged to call 564-3304.
