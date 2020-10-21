MDI Biological Laboratory awarded $3.14 million grant for kidney research

BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - The MDI Biological Laboratory has been awarded a $3.14 million grant to support kidney research.

The funding comes from the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases.

MDI Biological Laboratory professor Iain Drummond, Ph.D., will be one of three principal investigators on a team of nearly 100 scientists worldwide.

They’re tasked with researching the development of artificial kidney tissue to replace human kidney tissue that is lost due to disease or injury.

“The shame of the field is that there hasn’t been a terrific amount of progress beyond dialysis and transplantation,” Drummond said. “The sad fact that 10 to 20 people die each day while waiting for a transplant creates a real urgency to do something about it. That’s what drives my work and that of my colleagues. I am confident we are not all that far away -- it may just be a matter of tweaking the system.”

He believes the scientific creation of artificial kidney tissue is less than 10 years away.

