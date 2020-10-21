Manna Ministries handed out boxes of food Wednesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Helping those in need during difficult times.

That’s what happened in Bangor today.

Manna Ministries handed out 1100 boxes of food at the Cross Insurance Center.

Each box contained assorted meats, produce, apples, onions, dairy products, and a gallon of milk.

“We want to thank the Cross Center for allowing us to come here and not charge us any money to be in the parking lot today. It’s been a community effort all the way around the line. Seeing these happy organizations and the soup kitchens and food pantries go back with food, it’s all worth it. It’s worth standing out in the cold, it’s worth everything we do. This is all about helping our neighbor, neighbor helping neighbor,” says Bill Rae, Director of Manna Ministries.

Manna will be back at the Cross Insurance Center on Wednesday the 28th to hand out more food.

