Man charged with kidnapping following early morning standoff in Rockland

ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) -

A Rockport man is in jail accused of holding a woman in an apartment during a four-hour standoff with police.

Police tell us early this morning 35 year old Mark Hupper entered an apartment in the Rankin Block housing complex and barricaded himself inside.

They say he also held the woman who lives there against her will.

Roads in that area were blocked off until the incident ended around 6 o’clock.

Right now Hupper faces charges of kidnapping, domestic violence assault, and creating a police standoff.

The woman was taken to the hospital and later released. No word on if she was injured.

