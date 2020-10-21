Advertisement

Mainers nominate Dr. Shah for year’s supply of Diet Coke

Diet Coke is giving away a year’s supply of the popular soda for National Boss’s Day
Dr. Shah raises a diet coke during one of his CDC briefings in May.(Emily Tadlock)
By Emily Tadlock
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Diet Coke is celebrating National Boss’s Day by giving away a free year of the classic soda and a free mini fridge.

And some Mainers feel there’s one boss who deserves this prize: The Diet Coke loving, data driven, Maine coronavirus expert and head of the state’s CDC, Dr. Nirav Shah.

Ever since CDC briefings began in March, Dr. Shah has been seen slurping his favorite beverage as he delivers COVID-19 updates.

It’s been such a staple that Maine’s “The Nite Show with Danny Cashman” interviewed him about it. In the interview Shah says, “In times of stress, everyone’s got to look for their thing that they go back on for comfort. For some people, it’s a pint of Ben & Jerry’s, for other people it’s something else. For me, that one thing during times of stress is diet coke.”

Folks on his Facebook Fan Page immediately put out a call to action asking folks to nominate Dr. Shah.

These fans have also made t-shirts and stickers celebrating the Head of the Maine CDC.

Dr. Shah has become somewhat of a state sensation after his rick-rolls and sense of humor have calmed people in a time of concern.

If you want to nominate Dr. Shah, you’ll need the email address nirav.shah@maine.gov (This is a publicly shared email address).

