Mainer contracts mosquito-borne illness that is likely West Nile virus, Maine CDC says

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Maine (WMTW) -State health officials said a Mainer has contracted a mosquito-borne illness that is believed to be West Nile virus.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said it was notified by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that an adult from Cumberland County has contracted what is likely West Nile and was hospitalized.

It is the first case of a mosquito-borne illness in a Maine resident since 2018, the Maine CDC said.

West Nile virus is a potentially serious disease caused by the bite of an infected mosquito that can infect humans, birds, horses and some other mammals.

It is part of a group of viruses that includes dengue, Saint Louis Encephalitis, yellow fever, and Zika.

Maine has not detected West Nile virus in mosquito collections this year, but New Hampshire and Massachusetts have reported positive West Nile virus activity in mosquitoes this summer and fall.

The Maine CDC reminds residents and visitors to avoid mosquito bites and remain vigilant throughout the rest of the season.

Mosquitoes may still be active when the temperature is above 50 degrees and until the second heavy frost.

