Maine unemployment dips to 6.1%

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Unemployment in Maine has dipped close to 6% as the state’s economy continues to recover from the coronavirus pandemic, the state’s governor said.

Maine unemployment fell from 7% in August to 6.1% in September, Democratic Gov. Janet Mills said.

The number of unemployed people in the state decreased by 5,900, the Maine Department of Labor said.

The state’s unemployment rate was 10.6% in April and it has gradually recovered since.

Mills said the recovery is a sign that the economy is “gradually rebounding” in Maine.

She said it’s important for residents to continue following safety protocols.

“We’re not going to surrender to this virus,” Mills said.

