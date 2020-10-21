Advertisement

Maine unemployment dips to 6.1%

The state’s unemployment rate was 10.6% in April and it has gradually recovered since
(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Unemployment in Maine has dipped close to 6% as the state’s economy continues to recover from the coronavirus pandemic, the state’s governor said.

Maine unemployment fell from 7% in August to 6.1% in September, Democratic Gov. Janet Mills said.

The number of unemployed people in the state decreased by 5,900, the Maine Department of Labor said.

Mills said the recovery is a sign that the economy is “gradually rebounding” in Maine.

She said it’s important for residents to continue following safety protocols.

“We’re not going to surrender to this virus,” Mills said.

