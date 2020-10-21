Maine officials launch Maine Working Communities Challenge

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Governor Janet Mills announced Wednesday, a collaboration between Maine and the Boston Federal Reserve to bring $2.7 million to local communities.

The Working Communities Challenge in Maine supports teams that improve economic outcomes for people in rural towns and smaller cities.

The Mills administration has committed 300-thousand dollars over three years to implement the program.

Recruited partners have pledged over two-point-seven million dollars to support it.

As part of the initiative, communities can apply for money to address issues that affect residents with lower incomes.

“Working communities challenge in Maine will stimulate thinking, new thinking and opening eyes and throughout government agencies, the private sector, and community based organizations, normal citizens will be thinking about how we can do things differently and better and uplift the communities,” says Gov. Mills.

Eligibility criteria for communities, as well as information about the grant application process, can be found on bostonfed.org/workingplaces.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.