Advertisement

Maine Discovery Museum launching ‘Discovery Kits’

They are STEM-based, educational kits, that can be delivered right to your door.
Maine Discovery Museum is launching STEM- based, educational kits that can be delivered right to your door.
Maine Discovery Museum is launching STEM- based, educational kits that can be delivered right to your door.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Discovery Museum has taken a hit during the pandemic, like many other museums around the state.

They’ve been doing plenty of work creating online content for families and now they’re getting ready to launch a new initiative.

They’re calling them ‘Discovery Kits.’

They are STEM-based, educational kits, that can be delivered right to your door.

Each kit contains several activities.

The contents inside can be reused, too.

Each box will be a different theme.

The first boxes to be unveiled this week are Halloween themed.

“The Halloween theme that launched this week will be the first one. Then, we’ll have wreath making. Following that, we’ll have a gingerbread housing making one, which has always been one of our more popular activities here at the museum. That will be this fall and then we’ll have a series of boxes in January through June,” said Niles Parker, Director of the Maine Discovery Museum.

Boxes will be available for pick-up or home delivery.

They’re $29.99 each.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Hermon ice cream shop teaming up with Bangor sports bar to offer menu staples

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
This winter, Maine Scoop will start offering food from Hero's.

News

Maine CDC links 46 COVID-19 cases to Waldo County church

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Courtney Cortright
Dr. Shah said there is concern the number of cases in Waldo County could increase significantly over the coming days.

News

Senators Collins, King divided on stimulus package vote

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
Maine’s Senators are weighing in on the estimated $500B package.

News

Local retail stores expected to look different this holiday shopping season

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ryan Munn
Store owners are encouraging folks to shop early this year.

News

Political Sign in Machias Vandalized

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WABI News Desk
They say it happened some time overnight.

Latest News

News

A ribbon cutting was held at the Stephen B. Mooers Village in Bangor Wednesday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ryan Munn
It marked the official opening of the housing complex

News

Manna Ministries handed out boxes of food Wednesday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ryan Munn
Each box contained twenty-two pounds of food

News

Milo PD looking for robbery suspect

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
Authorities are looking for 27-year-old James Eberhart of Hudson and Milo.

News

Train transporting military tanks spotted in Hermon

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
People driving along Route 2 in Hermon Wednesday morning may have thought a military invasion was being prepared.

Politics

Senate Democratic leaders call on Maine Republicans to stop campaign tactics

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Allegra Zamore
They are asking them to end the use of fake news websites and campaign mailers funded by the GOP.