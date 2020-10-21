Maine Discovery Museum launching ‘Discovery Kits’

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Discovery Museum has taken a hit during the pandemic, like many other museums around the state.

They’ve been doing plenty of work creating online content for families and now they’re getting ready to launch a new initiative.

They’re calling them ‘Discovery Kits.’

They are STEM-based, educational kits, that can be delivered right to your door.

Each kit contains several activities.

The contents inside can be reused, too.

Each box will be a different theme.

The first boxes to be unveiled this week are Halloween themed.

“The Halloween theme that launched this week will be the first one. Then, we’ll have wreath making. Following that, we’ll have a gingerbread housing making one, which has always been one of our more popular activities here at the museum. That will be this fall and then we’ll have a series of boxes in January through June,” said Niles Parker, Director of the Maine Discovery Museum.

Boxes will be available for pick-up or home delivery.

They’re $29.99 each.

