Maine Climate Council meets virtually on Climate Action Plan

The Maine Climate Council held a virtual meeting Wednesday.

The council is responsible for integrating and prioritizing which strategies to move forward in the State’s Climate Action Plan. Wednesday’s meeting discussed the first-draft, detailed outline of the Climate Action Plan, and moved forward on the refining and clarifying process.

The final, four-year Maine Climate Action Plan will be submitted to the Governor and Legislature on December 1st.

“Our job as a climate council is to really make a clear plan that we feel is actionable, and we see a sense of how those actions will occur,” said Hannah Pingree, Director of the Governor’s Office of Policy Innovation and the Future. “Ultimately, achieving climate action goals- especially emission reduction goals- that really is our charge.”

Today’s virtual meeting can be seen in full on the Maine Climate council’s Youtube channel.

