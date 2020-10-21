Maine CDC reports 50 new cases of coronavirus

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Coronavirus cases in the state have surpassed 6,000.

The Maine CDC is reporting 50 new cases Wednesday.

12 of the cases still need to be classified so the overall total is 6,027.

No new deaths are being reported.

38 more people have recovered from the virus for a total of 5,244.

Active cases remain unchanged from Tuesday at 637.

York County saw the largest increase in cases overnight.

There are seven new cases there. 133 of them are active.

Kennebec, Penobscot, and Waldo counties are each reporting five new cases. Cumberland has four.

Aroostook, Lincoln, Washington, Sagadahoc, Hancock, and Franklin counties are reporting three new cases or less.

Maine CDC stats for Wednesday, 10/21/20 (WABI)

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.