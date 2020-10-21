Advertisement

Maine CDC links 46 COVID-19 cases to Waldo County church

According to a sign on the door all services at the church have been canceled this week.
By Courtney Cortright
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BROOKS, Maine (WABI) -The Maine CDC says the number of COVID-19 cases linked to an outbreak at Waldo County church is now 46.

Three people are in the hospital.

The pastor of that church, Matthew Shaw, also says he’s saddened by the situation.

Pastor Matthew Shaw says Brooks Pentecostal Church is working with the CDC and encourages anyone who may be experiencing symptoms to get a COVID-19 test.

The Maine CDC reported late Wednesday the number of cases grew by four overnight.

Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah said the cases are linked to a fellowship gathering at the church from Oct. 2 to Oct 4. Shah said 100 to 150 people attended the fellowship gathering. Masks were available but not readily used, Shah said.

Pastor Shaw said in a statement, “I would like to express sadness over the resulting sickness that has been spread by the virus. Our church has been following quarantine measures since before any positive tests were reported....We understand the fear and frustration some have felt.”

Dr. Shah said there is concern the number of cases in Waldo County could increase significantly over the coming days.

The Lighthouse Christian Academy which is on the same church property has seven cases of coronavirus.

Shah said there are other cases in Waldo County linked to the church outbreak.

Shah said there are cases at four area schools that are also linked to the church outbreak.

Jeanne Lambrew, DHHS Commissioner, said those schools include Ames Elementary School in Searsmont, Captain Albert Stevens School in Belfast, Troy Howard Middle School in Belfast, and Mount View Elementary School in Thorndike.

He said an employee at Bayview Manor in Searsport has tested positive for the virus.

Lambrew said in a statement “Bayview Manor has completed its first round of universal testing of staff and residents with no additional positive cases detected.”

He said the Maine CDC is working with the schools to determine who had close contact with the patients.

Shah said the Maine CDC is working with area health care providers to expanded testing in the area. He urged Mainers to wear masks, socially distance, and stay home if not feeling well.

