Maine CDC gives update on southern Maine hockey referee incident with only one possibly connected positive case to date

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The 14-day quarantine period following the possible outbreak exposure from the coronavirus positive southern Maine hockey referee has ended. So far, there is only one resulting case that looks to be connected to the person officiating 8 youth games October 3rd and 4th. Contact tracers are working on it. Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah says it isn’t surprising there are so few positive cases being reported from the incident.

“(The others) may have been affected but didn’t get tested and so on and so forth. There are still some unknowns that still exist... Exposure is one element of needing an outbreak to occur. There are others and so a lot of those other variables are at play,” says Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah.

