Advertisement

Maine CDC gives update on southern Maine hockey referee incident with only one possibly connected positive case to date

Dr. Shah says it means of tests reported just one possible positive connection
The 14-day quarantine period following the possible outbreak exposure from the corona virus positive southern Maine hockey referee has ended.
The 14-day quarantine period following the possible outbreak exposure from the corona virus positive southern Maine hockey referee has ended.
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 9:47 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The 14-day quarantine period following the possible outbreak exposure from the coronavirus positive southern Maine hockey referee has ended. So far, there is only one resulting case that looks to be connected to the person officiating 8 youth games October 3rd and 4th. Contact tracers are working on it. Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah says it isn’t surprising there are so few positive cases being reported from the incident.

“(The others) may have been affected but didn’t get tested and so on and so forth. There are still some unknowns that still exist... Exposure is one element of needing an outbreak to occur. There are others and so a lot of those other variables are at play,” says Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Belfast, other Waldo County schools cancel sports contests due to COVID-19 concerns in area

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Eric Gullickson
Searsport and Mt. View also canceled games

Sports

Colby basketball Jefferson heads to England to play graduate school season, Weiner goes pro

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 7:47 PM EDT
|
By Eric Gullickson
Helped lead Colby to NCAA Tournament

Sports

Former UMaine cornerback Patterson realizing his first step in NFL dream

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 7:45 PM EDT
|
By Eric Gullickson
Manny Patterson relishing the chance to be back on the field

Sports

America East announces plans for winter and fall sports upcoming seasons

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 7:36 PM EDT
|
By Eric Gullickson
Basketball to play weekend series

Latest News

Sports

McVicar finds new basketball home thanks to fellow former Black Bear

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 7:36 PM EDT
|
By Eric Gullickson
Newcastle feeling like home for the Calais native

Sports

UMaine women’s basketball to open against Mississippi State, if they are allowed

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 7:35 PM EDT
|
By Eric Gullickson
Maine opener scheduled for November 28th

Sports

MPA meets with state agencies about winter sports, announce state cross country plans

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 7:34 PM EDT
|
By Eric Gullickson
State meets planned for November 11th and 14th

Sports

MEAHA cancels games through October 20th

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 7:34 PM EDT
|
By Eric Gullickson
15 games cancelled for the weekend

Sports

Hampden Academy announces remainder of inaugural athletic hall of fame class

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 11:48 PM EDT
|
By Eric Gullickson
Broncos announce final 5 members of 11 person inaugural class

Sports

Calais native, former Black Bear McVicar goes pro in England

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 10:10 PM EDT
|
By Eric Gullickson
Maddy McVicar to play for Newcastle in WBBL