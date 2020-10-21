Maine astronaut, Chris Cassidy among crew to return from International Space Station

BANGOR, Maine (CNN) - The first Space Station crew to launch during a pandemic is returning to Earth on Wednesday.

NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy and Russian cosmonauts Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner launched to the International Space Station on April 9th

That was just weeks after the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic.

The crew is set to land at 10:55 p.m. eastern time in Kazakhstan.

They spent 196 days in space at the I-S-S -- completing more than three thousand orbits around the Earth and traveling 83 million miles.

This was Cassidy’s third trip to the International Space Station, and he has spent a total of 378 days in space. That places him with the fifth highest total among U.S. astronauts.

Cassidy is from York, Maine.

