Increased police presence planned after threat at Lisbon High School

Police and school officials say the written message was not credible, but they want to be extra careful and make sure everyone feels safe.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 7:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LISBON, Maine (WMTW) - Police say they will have an increased presence at and around Lisbon High School for a few days after a threat was found in a bathroom.

The threat was found by students and reported to school officials on Tuesday.

