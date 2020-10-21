In-person socially-distanced theatre that will scare your socks off

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Are you looking for something extra spooky to do this Halloween?

Some Theatre Company in Bangor has just the scare you’re looking for with their performance of “The Woman in Black.”

Live performances are back meaning you can get spooked in person.

Audience members are spaced apart six feet or more and are required to wear masks in and out of the venue.

The space is completely scrubbed down before and after performances which may also be a good thing for those who got a little too scared.

“This is going to be a really fun, terrifying masterpiece experience that I think people will want to see this Halloween. It’s sort of nice to have that sense of normalcy in a very strange time and also get your socks scared right off of you,” says Katy England of Some Theatre Company.

Theatre officials do warn this is not an appropriate show for kids.

There will be a costume contest for the two shows performed on Halloween.

For more information on safety guidelines, showtimes or to purchase tickets, you can visit stcmaine.org.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.