Hermon ice cream shop teaming up with Bangor sports bar to offer menu staples

By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HERMON, Maine (WABI) - Good news for ice cream fans and those who love some good ol' comfort food!

A Bangor staple and a Hermon ice cream shop are teaming up.

This winter, Maine Scoop will start offering food from Hero’s Sports Grill.

Food like wings, wraps, burgers, and more will be on the menu.

The Maine Scoop, located next to Danforth’s Down Home Supermarket, will be called Hero’s Takeout and Dairy Bar.

Owners of both establishments say this will be a nice addition to the Hermon community.

The set-up will be similar to now.

“What we would like to do is having people call in their order. They can drive up. They don’t have to get out of their car. They can feel very safe. I think that’s the way things have gone in 2020, just taking a step back and try to be safe and things like that. In the summertime, people that feel comfortable can come up on the patio that we have and order food, sit there and enjoy their meal,” said Scott Cray, owner of The Maine Scoop.

“It is time to partner with someone else and grow your business in a different way,” said owner of Hero’s Sports Grill, Quinn Paradis. “Their business model is what the new future of dining out or take-out food is.”

An official announcement will be coming soon.

Renovations are underway inside the ice cream shop.

The hope is to be up and running by mid-December.

