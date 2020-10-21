Gray & Cool This Afternoon, Few Showers Possible

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure passing north of Maine today will pull a warm front northward through Maine this afternoon. We will continue to see mostly cloudy skies for the remainder of the day with the chance for a few scattered showers with the best chance being for areas north of Bangor. Highs today will top off in the 50s to near 60°. As low pressure passes to our north, it will pull a cold front through the state early tonight. As the front comes through, we may see a few isolated showers early tonight otherwise once the front clears the state, we’ll start to see the clouds clearing out later tonight. Overnight lows will drop back to the mid-40s to low 50s.

High pressure will move into the area for the end of the week giving us some pleasant fall weather for Thursday and Friday. Thursday will feature partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the 50s to low 60s. Friday looks like a nice day overall. We’ll start the day with some clouds but as a warm front moves through the state, the clouds will push to our north and skies will brighten as we head into the afternoon. Temperatures on Friday will be in the 50s to near 60°. A cold front is forecast to cross the state Saturday. The front may bring a few showers with it on the way through but overall there isn’t much moisture with the front and therefore it looks like it will be more of a cloud producer than anything. Temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid-50s to low 60s. Cooler air will move in behind the front for Sunday. Sunday looks mostly sunny with temperatures only in the 40s to near 50° for highs.

Rest of Today: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible, especially north of Bangor. Highs between 51°-60°. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Isolated showers possible early then turning partly cloudy late. Lows between 46°-54°. Light and variable wind.

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs between 56°-64°. Northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Friday: Brightening skies. Highs in the 50s to near 60°.

Saturday: Variably cloudy. A few showers possible. Highs in the mid-50s to low 60s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the 40s to near 50°.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.