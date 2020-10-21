Gov. Mills cautions Mainers about traveling to other New England states

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Governor Janet Mills is cautioning Mainers about traveling as other New England states continue to see increases in COVID-19 cases.

In today’s CDC briefing, she mentioned several reasons people travel such as school, family and medical care.

She says she’s not condemning anyone who visits other states.

But she does urge those going to Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New Jersey and New York to be vigilant.

“I’m not about to issue any other orders right now to mandate anything, but I would caution people when they do travel to those other states that they do check themselves, that they do get tested," Mills said. "Our standing order would cover a test for people who travel to and from other states like that. So, we just encourage people to be extraordinarily careful.”

Mills extends this caution to anyone who might be leaving the state for family gatherings as the holidays approach.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.