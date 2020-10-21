Advertisement

Glenburn parents voice concerns over town’s voting plan

Voters will head to the polls inside the school’s cafeteria
Voting for the 2020 U.S. Presidential Election in Glenburn will take place inside the school's cafeteria
Voting for the 2020 U.S. Presidential Election in Glenburn will take place inside the school's cafeteria(WABI)
By Brittany McHatten
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 9:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GLENBURN, Maine (WABI) - State-mandated COVID-19 prevention measures have forced some municipalities to change election day protocols. In Glenburn, moving the polling place from town hall to the school cafeteria isn’t sitting well with some parents.

“It’s frustrating, it’s irritating,” Michelle Griffin, the parent of a fifth-grader, said. “How are we supposed to keep our kids safe?”

At 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 3rd, the Glenburn School cafeteria will open its doors to voters. Parents were notified of the plans last week.

“I was shocked,” said pre-k and second-grade parent Stacy Dinardo. “We have made so many changes for the kids to be able to go back to school this year and this contradicts everything that we’ve done and everything that we’ve been told.”

Typically the town office acts as a polling place. This year, local officials say that’s not an option due to size constraints and the increased turnout the typically comes with a presidential election. They moved the polling location to the school during July’s primary election, but that didn’t coincide with the school year.

“I sent my daughter to school one day with a backpack,” Griffin said. “I got a phone call from the principal going, ‘We’re not allowing backpacks because we’re concerned of transmission.’ Okay, if you’re so concerned about transmission, then why are you having the public come through the school?”

Superintendent Richard Modery wants to assure parents safety protocols are in place.

“The two populations will be entirely separate,” Modery explained. “So, the voters will enter into what’s typically is known as the main lobby. They’ll be steered immediately into the cafeteria. And on that day, no students will access the cafeteria, the lobby, and the gym is also off that space.”

Other planned safety measures include staggered drop-off times and a day-long law enforcement presence. They’ll ask that all voters wear a mask, and have extra PPE on hand, however they won’t be able to prevent someone from going inside and voting for not wearing a mask.

All students will also have the option of remote learning that day. The completion of any amount of assigned work will constitute a school day.

“We wanted them to have the option of participating remotely if that’s what they chose to do,” said Modery. “While at the same time, families who don’t have the option of staying home with their children, or having care for them during the day, we wanted to make sure those families were cared for as well.”

Modery says he’s open to feedback and has already spoken with some parents by phone and email.

“After having discussions with them about all the options we put in place, nd safety measures we put in place, most people become, pretty quickly -- not happy about the fact voting is happening in school -- but pretty understanding that we are trying to meet the needs of all community members in Glenburn.”

After the polls close, all voting equipment will be removed and the school will be sanitized, as Modery says it is every night, before students arrive back in the classroom on Wednesday.

