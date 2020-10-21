Advertisement

Gardiner bridge closes for demolition work

They expect the work to be done by the end of November.
Bridge Street Bridge closes for demolition.
Bridge Street Bridge closes for demolition.(WABI)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GARDINER, Maine (WABI) - The Bridge Street Bridge in Gardiner will be closing at midnight Wednesday to begin demolition work.

Crews have already started working on the Route 201 bridge as part of a project to enhance Gardiner’s historic downtown.

A 2017 report indicated that the bridge was in fair to poor condition and structurally deficient.

According to the Maine Department of Transportation, crews will start sliding a new bridge deck into place in two weeks.

The deck will weigh more than 700 tons.

They expect the work to be done by the end of November.

Bridge Street Bridge
Bridge Street Bridge(WABI)

