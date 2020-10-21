Advertisement

Fire destroys home in Machiasport

Fire fighters initially thought someone was inside the burning house
house fire
house fire(WIBW)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 9:48 AM EDT
MACHIASPORT, Maine (WABI) - Some tense moments for fire fighters in Machiasport when they thought a person was trapped inside a burning home.

Crews were called to Corn Hill Road around 4:45 pm. Tuesday.

When they first arrived, the roof of the home was starting to cave in. At that time, they thought a person was inside the house, according to Machiasport Fire Chief Dave Nielsen.

The individual eventually showed up at the scene.

Crews several departments were on scene for close to six hours, according to Chief Nielsen.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is now working to determine a cause.

