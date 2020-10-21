Advertisement

Few Scattered Showers Tonight, Brighter & Pleasant Thursday

By Chris Ewing
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -A storm riding across southeastern Canada will pull a cold front through Maine tonight. The cold front will produce nothing more than a few widely scattered showers as it crosses through our region, with some partial clearing late as the cold front moves offshore. Temps tonight will run well above normal as lows hold in the 40s to around 50 degrees.

Approaching high pressure will bring brighter and somewhat milder than normal conditions to Maine tomorrow as the high temperatures range from the mid 50s north to the low to mid 60s from the Bangor Region on south. High pressure will bring Maine a fair and pleasant day Friday as high temps range from the upper 40s across northern parts of the state to the mid to upper 50s around the Bangor Region.

A storm lifting northeast from the Great Lakes Region into Ontario will bring a milder southerly breeze to Maine Friday night and much of Saturday. As the storm continues to move north Saturday it will pull a cold front through New England. The cold front will likely trigger a few scattered showers across Maine Saturday as it moves through the state, with the bulk of the showers falling across the north and mountains. Any widely scattered showers early Saturday evening will come to an end as the cold front moves offshore.

High pressure moving east across central Canada will bring Maine and the rest of New England a brighter day Sunday. A northerly breeze on the east side of the high will usher a chillier airmass into our region for the second half of the weekend as high temperatures range from the low 40s north to the very low 50s across southern Maine. A storm moving northeast from the Ohio River Valley will likely bring a chilly rain to Maine Monday, with a rain and snow mix possible across the north and mountains during the morning and early afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly to partly cloudy, widely scattered showers possible, with a light breeze becoming northerly and low temps in the 40s to near 50.

Thursday; Partly to mostly sunny, with a northwest breeze under 10 mph and high temps in the low 50s to low 60s from north to south.

Friday; Partly sunny, with a south to southeast breeze under 10 mph and high temps in the upper 40s north and 50s south.

Saturday: Variably cloudy, with a few showers possible, mainly north and high temps in the mid 50s to low 60s.

Sunday: Bright and cool, with high temps in the 40s to near 50.

Monday: Chilly, periods of rain south and mixed precipitation changing to rain north, with high temps in the upper 30s and 40s.

