Bread of Life Ministries receives donation for homeless veterans shelter

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bread of Life Ministries in Augusta has received a donation from an engineering company as part of their Annual Day of Service.

K&A Engineering Consulting presented the non-profit with a check for $250.

Bread of Life Ministries provides food and shelter to veterans, families, and those in need of low-income housing.

“With all the things that are going on with COVID and the implications of where we’re at in society, we feel that as an organization, we need to step up and step in and help these people that are impacted by the way that things are going today," said Walter Thompson, a manager at K&A Engineering.

This donation will go toward Bread of Life Ministries' homeless veterans shelter in Augusta.

