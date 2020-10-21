Belfast, other Waldo County schools cancel sports contests due to COVID-19 concerns in area

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - Belfast Area high school has cancelled sports this week due to a coach who had direct exposure to a positive coronavirus case. Note this is just old Belfast file video so don’t assume anything from it. They have 3 cases in the RSU 71 district. So far, no positive cases on teams, in the high school, nor with coaches. The coach who was exposed is in quarantine. One of the other presumptive positive cases turned out to be negative. To be safe they are holding off sports until Monday for now. Mt. View and Searsport have also cancelled sports as a precaution for the week.

