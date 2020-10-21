Advertisement

Bangor residents planning for Halloween during pandemic

We spoke to some residents on Maple Street for trick-or-treating about their plans this year.
We asked residents on Maple Street their Halloween plans during the pandemic.
We asked residents on Maple Street their Halloween plans during the pandemic.(WABI)
By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -What will Halloween look like this year? It’s another thing people are having to make tough choices about with coronavirus still a threat.

We spoke to some residents on one of Bangor’s busiest streets for trick-or-treating about their plans this year.

“I love Halloween. Maple Street, it’s just, it’s my holiday,” says Sue Baker, a resident of Maple Street.

Maple Street in Bangor on October 31st is truly an experience, and one Baker has been taking part in for most of her life.

“I’ve been here since I was eight. I’m going to be 63 next week, so this is my life," she says.

Families from all over bring their kids to trick-or-treat here. Normally, you’ll see kids lining the street.

“Thousands. Two to three thousand kids usually,” says Baker.

Baker believes there will be far less this year due to the pandemic, and while it will be a lot different than in the past, she’s still celebrating.

“I’m planning on passing out candy. I think I’m going to be one of few on the street, so we might have pretty few if people do come out," says Baker.

One homeowner we spoke with says they will not be handing out candy and will take down their decorations that morning. They say they’re saddened and sorry but just feel it’s the best way to keep everyone safe.

“I’ll have prebagged candy and lay it out, and people can come one at a time up to the steps," says Gretchen Shaefer, a city councilor who lives in another Bangor neighborhood.

The city of Bangor is recommending those who do go out on Halloween follow the state’s guidelines outlined on maine.gov. As for trick-or-treating in crowds, that’s deemed a high-risk activity when it comes to possibly spreading COVID-19.

Shaefer feels it can be done safely.

“I think there’s a way to do it.”

She says if you don’t feel comfortable participating in Halloween this year, that’s ok, too.

“I’ve also said if things change precipitously over the next ten days, we reserve the right to totally change the plans. But, right now, if Halloween was today, I think it could be done safely if people wear masks, if they keep their distance," she says.

That’s what Baker will be encouraging trick-or-treaters to do when she hands out candy on Halloween.

“I’m just going to try to make it as fun as I can and make it as safe as possible," says Baker, who later said, “If I see it’s not working, and I see people congregating and being close, then I’ll shut it down.”

In the past, city officials have closed Maple Street to traffic on Halloween, but it has not been decided if they will do that this year.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

Bread of Life Ministries receives donation for homeless veterans shelter

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Allegra Zamore
K&A Engineering Consulting presented the non-profit with a check for $250.

Community

Gardiner bridge closes for demolition work

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Allegra Zamore
They expect the work to be done by the end of November.

Community

Waterville High School students lead voter registration march

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 5:30 PM EDT
|
By Allegra Zamore
They walked from the high school to city hall to support the voter registration process.

News

UCP Pumpkins in the Park goes digital

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 9:14 AM EDT
|
By WABI News Desk
UCP of Maine hosting virtual Pumpkins in the Park

Latest News

Community

Oakland church hosts weekly free food cart

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 4:28 PM EDT
|
By Allegra Zamore
Each Saturday since the start of the pandemic the church has hosted their weekly Free Food Cart.

Community

Alfond Youth and Community Center expands services with $6 million donation

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 5:48 PM EDT
|
By Allegra Zamore
The AYCC unveiled the Peter G. Alfond Pathway to Wellness.

Community

Travis Mills Foundation receives $33,000 donation

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 5:14 PM EDT
|
By Allegra Zamore
A major construction equipment company has donated $33,000 and an excavator to the Travis Mills Foundation.

Community

One stop guide to local Halloween activities

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 12:57 PM EDT
|
By WABI News Desk
This is a compilation of some of the Halloween-themed events happening in the region.

News

ATV Ride for a Cure in Hancock County Sunday

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 9:46 AM EDT
|
By WABI News Desk
Ride for a Cure Hancock County raises money for Relay for Life of Hancock County and Beth C. Wright Cancer Resource Center

Community

Waterville candy store provides trip down memory lane

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 5:28 PM EDT
|
By Allegra Zamore
October 14 is the perfect excuse to satisfy a sweet tooth.