A ribbon cutting was held at the Stephen B. Mooers Village in Bangor Wednesday

It marked the official opening of the housing complex(WABI)
By Ryan Munn
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A brand new housing complex in the Bangor area is officially open.

Penquis held a ribbon cutting this afternoon at the Stephen B. Mooers Village on Grandview Avenue.

The 7-million dollar development has 39 homes.

They’re for folks 55 or older who are income eligible.

The complex was named in honor of the late Stephen B. Mooers, who was the Penquis Housing Development Director for 35 years.

“We think that the importance of homes can never be understated or overstated. Having a home means having security, having a place to rest and having a place to plan for the future. We couldn’t be more thrilled to offer this to the Bangor community,” said Kara Hay, the President/CEO at Penquis.

There is also another property being built behind the complex that will eventually offer forty more units.

