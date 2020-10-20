York toll plaza project enters final phase

YORK, Maine (WMTW) - The project to build a new toll plaza along the Maine Turnpike in York is entering the final stage this week.

Traffic headed north started using the new Open Road Tolling (ORT) lanes Sunday night into Monday morning. Southbound traffic will make the switch Monday night.

Crews will begin building the cash-only lanes and booths for the new plaza.

Tolls will not be collected at the new ORT lanes for now, though the overhead equipment is being tested. The Department of Transportation said drivers may see the same flash they would see in locations where ORT is live. Tolls will continue to be collected at the existing plaza at mile 7, about 2 miles south of the new plaza.

The project is expected to be completed in June 2021 and tolls will be collected at the new plaza at that time.

