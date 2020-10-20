Woman seeking $15M from Bangor after leg amputation

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A California woman who was hit by a Bangor city bus in August is seeking $15M in damages.

A legal notice says after Amarylis Fisher was hit by a Community Connector bus she had to have one of her legs amputated.

She also broke her other leg, suffered a fractured hip and has had multiple skin graphs.

The notice says she has hundreds of thousands of dollars in medical bills.

The document claims that there may have been operational defects with Bangor’s traffic and pedestrian control system.

This is a pending legal matter, so Bangor officials say they are not able to comment.

