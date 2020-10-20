Woman runs under 6-minute mile while 9 months pregnant

(CNN) - A pregnant woman ran a mile in under 6 minutes a week before her due date.

The video went viral on social media, with millions of jaws dropping.

Makenna Myler, 28, who’s originally from Australia but now lives in California, has been running five or six times a week during her pregnancy.

Two doctors cleared her to keep running while pregnant.

The product trainer says her husband bet her $100 she couldn’t break an 8-minute mile while nine months pregnant.

She took the bet and crushed the goal by 2 1/2 minutes, coming in at 5 minutes, 25 seconds.

For perspective, Runner’s World says the average pace for a woman is a 10-minute, 40-second mile.

