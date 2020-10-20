Advertisement

Waterville High School students lead voter registration march

They walked from the high school to city hall to support the voter registration process.
Waterville High School students hold march for voter registration
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 5:30 PM EDT
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Students from Waterville High School’s National Honor Society are helping their peers register to vote.

They sponsored a march today targeting high school students who will be 18 on or before election day.

Two of the girls who led the march are not old enough to vote, but wanted to do their part in getting others to exercise their rights.

“We just wanted to make sure that our peers were encouraged to vote and they realize the importance of it and that we could help them through the process of voting and getting registered,” said senior Inga Zimba.

“It says a lot that we are involved in politics even though people might not think that we are, we are not going to stand by this election, and even though these people can’t vote they are using their voice in a different way which I think is really cool," said senior Zoey Trussell.

The honor society’s goal is to make the students and community aware of the importance of the upcoming election.

For more information on voter registration you can visit this website.

