Waterfront Concerts reveals plans for upgraded facility in Bangor

Better seats, better views, better bathrooms!
Upgraded facility plans in Bangor
Upgraded facility plans in Bangor(Waterfront Concerts)
By Spencer Roberts
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Waterfront Concerts is sharing new computer renderings of what upgrades to Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion will look like.

According to founder Alex Gray, this is the result of three or four years of planning.

With no concerts, work on retaining walls detailed in the renders continued all summer, putting them ahead of schedule.

The lack of concerts also limited revenue, but Gray says they’re still moving forward with the upgrades.

“Better sight lines, higher level VIP amenities for some of the corporate clients that we have. Better ADA access, better concessions, and then of course the big one that everyone gets excited about, bathrooms.”

No word yet on when the work will be finished.

They hope to start socially distanced concerts next year and are looking forward to full concerts once a coronavirus vaccine has been distributed.

