UPDATE: More information on men injured during Brewer bridge project

BREWER, Maine (WABI) -We’re learning more about the two men who were injured after falling 20 feet to the road below while working on an I395 overpass in Brewer.

It happened around 3:30 Monday afternoon.

State police say 19 year-old Garrett Mulligan and 56 year-old Darren Pelletier were removing cross bracing that connected the outer bridge to the beam beside it.

That beam unexpectedly twisted and they lost their support which caused the platform they were on to shift.

There were no vehicles below when they fell.

Police say this is one of several Maine DOT interstate bridges projects..

The two men work for a Richmond contractor. No word on their condition.

The Wilson Street off ramps were closed for several hours after the accident.

OSHA is investigating.

