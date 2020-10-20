UCP Pumpkins in the Park goes digital

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Pumpkins in the Park is the biggest fundraiser of the year for UCP of Maine.

This year, the non-profit is hoping to keep that effort going with a week long virtual event.

This is the 18th year for the fundraiser. Safety concerns due to coronavirus prevent UCP of Maine from hosting its traditional venue featuring themed carved pumpkins and trick or treating.

Pumpkins in the Park Goes Digital 2020 features an online pumpkin carving and costume contest.

Tuesday, October 27th. you can attend a virtual story reading with the Brian Patch in Bangor.

There’s also a trivia contest.

It all starts this Friday, October 23rd with a scavenger hunt. Folks can find a clue sheet on the UCP Facebook page.

Folks can go to each business and find a UCP of Maine pumpkin on their storefront window," says Andrew Lohman with UCP of Maine. "And they can take a picture of it or they can just submit something to us saying- we saw it here.”>

There are prizes for each contest.

For more information on Pumpkins in the Park Goes Digital, log onto the UCP of Maine Facebook page.

