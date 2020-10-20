Advertisement

UCP Pumpkins in the Park goes digital

Virtual events start Friday and continue through Friday, October 30th
UCP of Maine holds virtual, week long event for annual Pumpkins in the Park
UCP of Maine holds virtual, week long event for annual Pumpkins in the Park(WABI TV)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Pumpkins in the Park is the biggest fundraiser of the year for UCP of Maine.

This year, the non-profit is hoping to keep that effort going with a week long virtual event.

This is the 18th year for the fundraiser. Safety concerns due to coronavirus prevent UCP of Maine from hosting its traditional venue featuring themed carved pumpkins and trick or treating.

Pumpkins in the Park Goes Digital 2020 features an online pumpkin carving and costume contest.

Tuesday, October 27th. you can attend a virtual story reading with the Brian Patch in Bangor.

There’s also a trivia contest.

It all starts this Friday, October 23rd with a scavenger hunt. Folks can find a clue sheet on the UCP Facebook page.

Folks can go to each business and find a UCP of Maine pumpkin on their storefront window," says Andrew Lohman with UCP of Maine. "And they can take a picture of it or they can just submit something to us saying- we saw it here.”>

There are prizes for each contest.

For more information on Pumpkins in the Park Goes Digital, log onto the UCP of Maine Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Portland man accused of kicking officer in face during arrest

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Police say he violently resisted arrest.

News

Loggers raise record amount in one night auction to benefit CMN

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Professional Logging Contractors (PLC) of Maine raises record $59,439 at first-ever Online Log A Load for Maine Kids Auction Oct. 16

News

Portland extends outdoor dining through Jan. 4

Updated: 2 hours ago
Portland’s City Council approved a plan tonight to allow businesses to continue operating outdoors until Jan. 4.

News

Portland extends outdoor dining through Jan. 4

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Businesses will need a permit to stay outside but the city says fees will be waived.

Latest News

News

York Toll Plaza project enters final phase

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The project is expected to be completed in June 2021.

News

Searsport receiving grant to upgrade wastewater treatment facility

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Searsport is getting nearly one million dollars to upgrade a wastewater treatment facility.

News

Social media reunites man with lost wedding ring

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Courtney Cortright
Shawn and his wife, Theresa, thought the ring was long gone.

News

Authorities to investigate Dexter mobile home fire

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Crews responded to Upper Garland Road in Dexter at 2:45 p.m.

News

Authorities credit life jackets in Clifton canoeing accident

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The boy called 911 from the water for help.

News

Female astronauts, one from Maine, hold new Guinness World Record title

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Caribou’s own Jessica Meir and her colleague Christina Koch achieved the first all-female space walk a year ago.