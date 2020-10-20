Advertisement

State sets new deadlines for Mainers to register vehicles with expired registrations

Gov. Janet Mills issued a new executive order Monday laying out a new registration timeline.
Maine license plate
Maine license plate(WABI)
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW)

The state has set new deadlines for Mainers to register their vehicles with expired registrations.

Gov. Janet Mills issued a new executive order Monday laying out a new registration timeline.

At the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, the registration of vehicles was put on hold because cities and towns closed their offices.

Since then, most municipal offices have reopened and are processing registrations.

The new order from Mills requires vehicles to be registered based on the following schedule:

Vehicles purchased between January 1, 2020 through March 15, 2020 and vehicles with registrations that expired before March 15: Register immediately.

Vehicles purchased between March 15-May 31, 2020 and vehicles with registrations that expired during that period: Register no later than Dec. 18, 2020.

Vehicles purchased June 1, 2020 through September 30, 2020 and vehicles with registrations that expired during that period: Register no later than Feb. 16, 2021.

Vehicles purchased on or after Oct. 1, 2020 and vehicles with registrations that expired during that period: Register as soon as possible, in accordance with Maine motor vehicle law.

Private sale vehicles cannot operate without registration plates – the vehicle must be registered to legally operate on Maine roads.

Temporary plates on new vehicles are valid through the expiration date on the plate and the vehicle must be registered prior to the temporary plate’s expiration to avoid penalties.

Vehicles with registrations that expire in October should be registered ASAP or no later than Oct. 31 to avoid penalties.

These deadlines apply to all motor vehicles and trailers operated on Maine roadways, and to temporary registrations. Motorists processing vehicle registration renewals can use the Rapid Renewal online service if they live in a participating town. Registrations can also be processed at most town offices, and at your local BMV office if the vehicle excise tax has already been paid to your municipality. Visit Maine.gov/sos/bmv for more information about BMV office locations and hours.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bangor Y employee tests positive, some students in quarantine

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
15 Bangor public school students are now out of school for a 14-day quarantine.

News

Maine CDC reports 33 new cases of coronavirus

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
There are 637 active cases.

State

UPDATE: More information on men injured during Brewer bridge project

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Morgan Sturdivant
State police say two men were injured when they fell from the overpass while working on a project Monday.

News

Larry Lord files lawsuit in connection with Farmington explosion that left him critically injured

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Attorneys for Lord said the lawsuit was filed against C.N. Brown and Techno Metal Post Maine.

Latest News

News

Portland man accused of kicking officer in face during arrest

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Police say he violently resisted arrest.

News

UCP Pumpkins in the Park goes digital

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
UCP of Maine hosting virtual Pumpkins in the Park

News

Loggers raise record amount in one night auction to benefit CMN

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Professional Logging Contractors (PLC) of Maine raises record $59,439 at first-ever Online Log A Load for Maine Kids Auction Oct. 16

News

Portland extends outdoor dining through Jan. 4

Updated: 5 hours ago
Portland’s City Council approved a plan tonight to allow businesses to continue operating outdoors until Jan. 4.

News

Portland extends outdoor dining through Jan. 4

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Businesses will need a permit to stay outside but the city says fees will be waived.

News

York Toll Plaza project enters final phase

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The project is expected to be completed in June 2021.