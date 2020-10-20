Advertisement

Social media reunites man with lost wedding ring

Shawn Howard was hunting with a friend in Brighton 8 years ago when he lost the ring.
Out-of-state hunter finds lost wedding ring for Maine man.
Out-of-state hunter finds lost wedding ring for Maine man.(WABI)
By Courtney Cortright
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BRIGHTON, Maine (WABI) - With the power of social media, a Maine man has been reunited with his long lost wedding ring.

Shawn Howard tells us he was hunting with a friend in Brighton 8 years ago when he lost the ring.

He and his wife, Theresa, thought the ring was long gone.

However, over the weekend someone posted on the Maine Moose Hunting Facebook page that they had found a ring in the same area.

Engraved in the ring was 10-20-01. Right then and there, Howard knew it was his.

Howard says the ring is in a little rougher shape now, but it still fits.

The couple couldn’t be more excited about a happy outcome.

Shawn Howard, said, ”To actually take the time to put it on social media and say here’s this ring. Does it belong to anybody and then to take the time while he’s moose hunting to stop and meet up with me so I can get it from him? That’s very kind of him. It is a wedding ring. It certainly is something that you treasure and it’s nice to have it back."

Shawn’s wife, Theresa Howard, added, “I was in tears when I found out. I was just grateful that he found it. Then he took the time which was awesome. I was kinda hoping he’d get a moose as a little reward for him.”

Shawn getting his wedding ring back is perfect timing, too.

The couple is celebrating their 19th wedding anniversary on Tuesday.

