Searsport receiving grant to upgrade wastewater treatment facility

SEEARSPORT, Maine (WABI) - Searsport is getting nearly one million dollars to upgrade a wastewater treatment facility.

Senators Susan Collins and Angus King say the $911,000 grant will help improve the quality of the water that goes out into Penobscot Bay.

The money comes from the Northern Border Regional Commission and the U.S. Economic Development Administration.

