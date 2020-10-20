Advertisement

Searsport receiving grant to upgrade wastewater treatment facility

The money comes from the Northern Border Regional Commission and the U.S. Economic Development Administration.
Picture of money
Picture of money(AP)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 11:40 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEEARSPORT, Maine (WABI) - Searsport is getting nearly one million dollars to upgrade a wastewater treatment facility.

Senators Susan Collins and Angus King say the $911,000 grant will help improve the quality of the water that goes out into Penobscot Bay.

The money comes from the Northern Border Regional Commission and the U.S. Economic Development Administration.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

York Toll Plaza project enters final phase

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The project is expected to be completed in June 2021.

News

Social media reunites man with lost wedding ring

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Courtney Cortright
Shawn and his wife, Theresa, thought the ring was long gone.

News

Authorities to investigate Dexter mobile home fire

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Crews responded to Upper Garland Road in Dexter at 2:45 p.m.

News

Authorities credit life jackets in Clifton canoeing accident

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The boy called 911 from the water for help.

Latest News

News

Female astronauts, one from Maine, hold new Guinness World Record title

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Caribou’s own Jessica Meir and her colleague Christina Koch achieved the first all-female space walk a year ago.

News

UPDATE: Two people injured in construction incident in Brewer

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Courtney Cortright
We're told there are injuries.

News

VP Pence makes campaign stop in Hermon, speaks one-on-one with TV5

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
The Trump-Pence ticket set their sights on Maine’s Second District Monday morning.

News

VP Pence makes campaign stop in Hermon

Updated: 6 hours ago
Vice President Pence spoke to a large gathering of people outside a Dystart's warehouse Monday.

News

Maine Dems hold virtual roundtable during Vice President’s visit

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The Maine Democratic Party responded to the Vice President’s visit by hosting a virtual roundtable.

News

Augusta and Waterville make changes to previous polling centers

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Allegra Zamore
Everyone in Waterville will go to Waterville Junior High School to cast their votes on election day.