Portland extends outdoor dining through Jan. 4

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) -Portland’s City Council approved a plan tonight to allow businesses to continue operating outdoors until Jan. 4.

Starting next month, the city will begin reopening streets - but city leaders say staff will work with interested businesses interested in maintaining a presence outdoors.

Under the plan, shops and restaurants will have access to private property, sidewalks and parking lanes.

Businesses will need a permit to stay outside but the city says fees will be waived.

