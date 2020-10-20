Portland extends outdoor dining through Jan. 4
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) -Portland’s City Council approved a plan tonight to allow businesses to continue operating outdoors until Jan. 4.
Starting next month, the city will begin reopening streets - but city leaders say staff will work with interested businesses interested in maintaining a presence outdoors.
Under the plan, shops and restaurants will have access to private property, sidewalks and parking lanes.
Businesses will need a permit to stay outside but the city says fees will be waived.
