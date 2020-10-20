Advertisement

Nearly 700 different types of spiders found in Maine

The Maine Forest Service has published a spider checklist featuring 677 different kinds of spiders found in the state.
(KY3)
By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -Get this: there are nearly 700 different kinds of spiders in the state!

Now, there’s an entire database devoted to it.

The Maine Forest Service has published a spider checklist. It features 677 different kinds of spiders found here in Maine.

They say it marks the culmination of a 14-year collaboration between researcher and spider expert Dr. Daniel Jennings who passed away in September and retired Forest Entomologist Charlene Donahue, plus the forest service and Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

They say during his work 71,000 spiders were collected, catalogued and identified by Jennings.

You can see the entire checklist here.

