Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers Today Especially North

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure will pull a cold front through Maine today keeping us under the clouds with a chance of showers throughout the day. Showers will be most likely over areas north of Bangor especially this morning with just a few widely scattered showers possible elsewhere. Temperatures will top off in the 50s to around 60° for highs this afternoon. The front will stall out just off the coast tonight keeping our sky mostly cloudy tonight for areas south of Greenville and Millinocket along with the chance for a few scattered showers later tonight. Areas further north may see some breaks in the clouds as high pressure passes to our north. Low temperatures tonight, will range from the 40s to near 50° south.

Low pressure moving through the Great Lakes Region will pull the stalled cold front back northward through the state as a warm front during the day Wednesday. This will keep us mostly cloudy Wednesday with scattered showers possible for all locations. Showers will again be most numerous over areas north of Bangor. Wednesday’s highs will be in the 50s to near 60°. High pressure will move into the area for the end of the week giving us some pleasant fall weather for Thursday and Friday. Thursday will feature partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the 50s to low 60s. Friday looks nice with partly sunny skies and highs in the 50s to near 60°. A cold front will move through the state Saturday. The front may bring a few showers with it on the way through but overall there isn’t much moisture with the front and therefore it looks like it will be more of a cloud producer than anything. Temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid-50s to low 60s. Cooler air will move in behind the front for Sunday.

Today: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, most numerous north of Bangor. Highs between 52°-61°. South/southwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the 40s to near 50°. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs between 52°-61°. Light wind becoming south 5-10 MPH.

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-50s to low 60s.

Friday: Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s to near 60°.

Saturday: Variably cloudy. A few showers possible. Highs in the mid-50s to low 60s.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.