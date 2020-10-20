Advertisement

More Scattered Showers Tonight & Wednesday

By Chris Ewing
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -A ridge of high pressure moving east from Ontario into Quebec will cause a weak cold front to drift south across Maine tonight. The front will bring clouds, patchy fog and a few scattered showers to our region tonight, with low temps holding in the 40s over southern and central Maine, but falling into the 30s across northern parts of the state. The front will stall across southern and coastal Maine later tonight.

A storm riding northeast from the Great Lakes Region into Ontario will pull the cold front back north as a warm front tomorrow. Once again, the front will likely trigger some scattered showers across Maine tomorrow, with the bulk of the showers once again falling north and west of the Bangor Region. High temperatures tomorrow will range from the low 50s across northern parts of Maine to the upper 50s to low 60s from the Bangor Region on south.

Approaching high pressure will bring brighter and somewhat milder than normal conditions to Maine Thursday. High pressure will bring Maine a fair and seasonably cool day Friday as high temps range from the upper 40s across northern parts of the state to the mid 50s around the Bangor Region.

A storm lifting northeast from the Great Lakes Region into Ontario will bring a milder southerly breeze to Maine Friday night and part of Saturday. As the storm continues to move north Saturday it will pull a cold front through New England. The cold front will likely trigger a few scattered showers across Maine Saturday as it moves through the state. Any showers Saturday evening will come to an end as the cold front moves offshore.

High pressure moving east across central Canada will bring Maine and the rest of New England a brighter day Sunday. A northerly breeze on the east side of the high will usher a chillier airmass into our region for the second half of the weekend. A storm moving northeast from the Ohio River Valley will likely bring a chilly rain to Maine next Monday, with a rain and snow mix possible across the north and mountains.

Tonight: Mostly to partly cloudy, scattered showers likely, with a light breeze becoming northerly and low temps in the 30s north and 40s south.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, mostly north, with a variable wind under 10 mph and high temps in the 50s to low 60s.

Thursday; More sun than clouds, with a light breeze and high temps in the 50s to near 60.

Friday; Partly sunny, with high temps in the upper 40s to mid 50s from north to south.

Saturday: Variably cloudy, with a few showers possible, mainly north and high temps in the mid 50s to low 60s.

Sunday: Bright and cool, with high temps in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

